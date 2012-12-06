Here Comes The McDonald's McRib...

Photo: By Ruocaled on Flickr

McDonald’s legendary McRib sandwich is about to make its annual appearance.It’s hitting McDonald’s locations nationwide on December 17th.



The pork sandwich has a powerful cult following rivaled by few other fast food items.

Originally slated for its usual October return, the Arches decided to delay the promo until the second half of December.

So get ready, non-anatomically-correct-rib-shaped-sandwich lovers. It’s almost time.

Want to learn more about the McRib? Here are 11 facts about the sandwich >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.