Latest In McNabb Saga: QB Wants Release

Following a season of turmoil, Donovan McNabb wants his release from the Washington Redskins, ESPN reports.



He’ll probably get his wish – not that he has any say in the matter. Earlier this week, Skins’ coach Mike Shanahan said he would welcome McNabb back next season only as a backup.

Of course, a backup doesn’t warrant the $78-million extension McNabb signed – days after being yanked from the two-minute drill for lacking “cardiovascular endurance” – pending he stays with the team through the offseason.

That contract all but assures McNabb will be released, rather than traded, as no team will want to take on that hefty obligation. But quietly, McNabb had a solid season this year, and in the right situation, it’s easy to foresee a 2011 resurgence.

Is this one of Daniel Snyder’s eight worst Redskin contracts? >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.