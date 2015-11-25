McMillan Shakespeare shares are on tear

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

McMillan Shakespeare shares are soaring.

A short time ago, shares in the salary packaging firm were at $13.49, up 8.5%.

The company was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to a BUY with a 15% rise in the price target to $14.95.

Goldamn Sachs increased its earnings per share forecasts by 2% to 3%, reflecting the recent acquisition of Anglo Scottish Asset Finance.

McMillan Shakespeare posted a 23% rise in net profit for the 2015 year to $67.5 million.

