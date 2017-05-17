Trump's national security adviser: He 'wasn't even aware' of where information he shared with Russians came from

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Gen. H.R. McMaster, said during a press briefing on May 16 that Trump “wasn’t even aware” of the source of the classified information he reportedly disclosed to Russian diplomats last week. Following is a transcript of the video.

REPORTER: To put a finer point on it, is there now an active investigation into how this information was leaked, and can you tell us about who’s running that investigation and I also would like to ask you, given that President Trump is now going to be meeting face-to-face with literally dozens of foreign leaders, if there are sensitivities to his discretion in what sort of information to decide to declassify? How was that something that you were advising him ahead of this foreign trip?



H.R. MCMASTER: Well, I mean, there are no sensitivities in terms of me or anybody who’s been with the president in many of these engagements. He shares information in a way that is wholly appropriate. And I should just make, I should just make — maybe this statement here that, that the president wasn’t even aware, you know, of where this information came from. He wasn’t briefed on the source or method of the information either. So, I’m sorry this is going to have to be the last question because we do have the, we do have the president of Turkey coming … momentarily. Thank you very much.

