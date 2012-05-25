McMansions Are Back

The rise in new home sales is being driven in part by demand for the kind of larger and more luxurious custom-built houses that had fallen out of favour in recent years: so-called McMansions.



Data released on Wednesday shows that sales of newly built homes rose 3.3% in April from a month prior and 9.9% from a year ago. While the figures do not disclose the size of these new homes, home builders credited the McMansion side of the spectrum.

