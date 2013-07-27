See What The Elusive And Controversial 'McLobster' Really Looks Like

Ashley Lutz

Few regions ever get the opportunity to try the McLobster. 

The sandwich is basically McDonald’s take on a lobster roll. The regional dish just premiered in Ontario, and Twitter reviews have mostly been bad

Some diners took photos of the McLobster.  

Here’s McDonald’s promotional photo of it: 

mclobster

Here are some pictures of it: 

At around $5.99, the McLobster has been deemed too expensive to be a fast food staple. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.