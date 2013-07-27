See What The Elusive And Controversial 'McLobster' Really Looks Like

Few regions ever get the opportunity to try the McLobster.



The sandwich is basically McDonald’s take on a lobster roll. The regional dish just premiered in Ontario, and Twitter reviews have mostly been bad.

Some diners took photos of the McLobster.

Here’s McDonald’s promotional photo of it:

Here are some pictures of it:

#McLobster doesn’t taste bad, but the portion could be bigger pic.twitter.com/9q14yyTCom

— Yunyi Tang (@yytang) July 25, 2013

— William Skorupinski (@Willskor) July 26, 2013

#mclobster or is it #mcripoff @McDonaldsCorp pls include the rest of the sandwich next you charge me $10 for a combo pic.twitter.com/D4Op4eSXAa — Ricky Tan (@RickyTan888) July 25, 2013

At around $5.99, the McLobster has been deemed too expensive to be a fast food staple.

