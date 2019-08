We got a first look at McLaren’s newest supercar — the 720S. It was unveiled at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Some highlights:

Sticker price: $US285,000

Carbon fibre chassis

4.0 L, twin-turbocharged V8 engine

0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds

212 mph top speed

Innovative folding dash display

