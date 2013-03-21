McLaren Used The Rocky Mountains To Show Off Its New Car's Best Quality

McLaren is now delivering its new MP4-12C Spider in North America, and it has a new video to show off what makes the car so impressive.



The 12C Spider is fast: It hits 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 204 mph. It’s gorgeous, with scissor doors and a carbon fibre body.

But the video, featuring pro driver Rhys Millen racing snowboarder Chanelle Sladics through the Rocky Mountains, wasn’t created to showcase that speed or beauty.

The curving roads of the Loveland Pass (and Millen, a drifting specialist) were chosen to show off just how well the 12C Spider handles.

In a review of the $265,750 car, Colin Comer at Road & Track said it drives brilliantly:

On the road, with suspension and powertrain left in their least aggressive settings, the ride is supple, the shifts positive yet smooth. For lack of a better term, the McLaren just feels like a car.

Simply put, it’s a toy buyers with lots of money but minimal driving skills won’t immediately crash into a light pole.

And what better way to prove it than putting the MP4-12C through its paces on a snowy mountain road?

Check it out:



