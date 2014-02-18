Here's An Early Look At McLaren's New Supercar

The 2014 Geneva Motor Show is coming up in early March, and automakers are already showing us the new goods they’ll be debuting in Switzerland.

The latest news comes from McLaren, which brings us a brand new supercar: the 650S.

The British automaker has been on a roll in recent years, and says the new ride “learns from” its two most recent products.

That’s great news. The P1 is a strong contender for best car on the planet. The 12C is a less hyperbolic but still excellent supercar.

The name comes from the 650 metric horsepower (PS) produced by the twin-turbo V8 engine, the equivalent of 641 brake horsepower. (The equivalent of a huge amount of power). We don’t have top speed or acceleration figures yet, but expect to be impressed.

Naturally, the 650S is built with aerodynamics in mind, along with downforce, so the car doesn’t take to the air when cruising at triple-digit speeds.

No word on pricing yet, but the 12C started at $US229,000, so don’t expect to spend less than that if you really want one. For now, enjoy the photos. We’ll have more when the car is shown in Geneva:

