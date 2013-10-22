McLaren's $US1.15 Million Supercar Is Finally Here -- And It's Even Better Than We Hoped

McLaren has finally delivered the first P1 to a very lucky (and unnamed) owner, and revealed the official performance figures for the new supercar.

The P1 is the successor to the McLaren F1, which was the world’s fastest production car in its day. But the P1 is not designed to win back that crown from the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.

That’s a good thing for the 375 drivers who get to spend $US1.15 million on one. P1 Brand Manager Marcus Korbach says that giving supercar enough power to break the 267.9 mph record would have meant adding a lot of weight, at the expense of handling.

That said, the P1 will be very, very fast. As in, 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds. And from that speed, it can come to a full stop in under 100 feet.

Its 3.8-liter V8 engine, paired with an electric motor (which makes the P1 the coolest hybrid car ever), pumps out nearly 1,000 brake horsepower. On the 0 to 186 mph run, its time is 16.5 seconds, 5.5 seconds faster than the F1.

Here are all the numbers:

Acceleration 0-100km/h (62 mph) 0-200km/h (124 mph) 0-300km/h (186 mph) Standing quarter mile (400m) V Max 2.8 seconds 6.8 seconds 16.5 seconds 9.8 seconds @ 245 km/h (152 mph) 350 km/h (217 mph) electronically limited Braking 100-0 km/h m (ft) [sec] 200-0 km/h m (ft) [sec] 300-0 km/h m (ft) [sec] 30.2 (99) [2.9] 116 (380) [4.5] 246 (806) [6.2] Fuel efficiency mpg (combined) litres/100km 34.0 mpg 8.3 l/100km Emissions CO 2 194 g/km

Now enjoy watching it move:

