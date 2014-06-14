McLaren Is Building A Terrifyingly Fast $US3.4 Million Hypercar

The $US1.4 million McLaren P1 hypercar is a beast, reaching a top speed of 217 mph. But that’s nothing compared to the company’s latest offering. McLaren Automotive announced this week that it will build a $US3.4 million extreme track-only version of the P1 called the P1 GTR.

Since the GTR will not have to worry about complying with traffic regulations, the company says it will be a no-holds-barred attempt to create the ultimate driver’s car. While details of the car are scant, expect the GTR to feature more extreme levels of performance and technology than its road-going sibling.

According McLaren, the P1 GTR will get a 70 horsepower bump in power to 986 as well as race-optimised aerodynamics and slick racing tires. Performance numbers on the car are not available yet, but the GTR should see significant improvement over the P1 road car’s already stellar 2.9 second 0-60 and 9.8 second standing quarter mile times.

In addition, to the high tech car, owners will also receive specially tailored driving lessons including consultations with McLaren’s team of fitness trainers, access to its race simulators, and track time at six Formula One race courses.

McLaren Automotive McLaren F1 GTR

The GTR name evokes memories of McLaren’s iconic F1 GTR (pictured above), which bulldozed the competition to win the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans two decades ago. Though the P1 GTR will be built in celebration of its predecessor’s accomplishments, there is not word on whether there will be a pure racing version of the car.

Other than the above sketch, no official photos of the upcoming hypercar have been released. McLaren say that production of the P1 GTR will commence as soon as production of the 375 P1 road cars wrap up. Even with the astronomical price tag and its inability to be driven on public roads, we can’t wait to experience the P1 GTR in living colour.

