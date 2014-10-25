McLaren Will Give Only 375 People The Chance To Buy This $3.2 Million Hypercar

The McLaren P1 is insanely fast. In fact, with a top speed of 217 mph, the P1 is one fastest cars money can buy.

But McLaren is not a company to rest on its laurels. They have decided to make the P1 faster, more powerful, and much, much more expensive by building the P1 GTR. In an interesting twist, the GTR will only be available to the 375 very wealthy and very lucky individuals who own the original P1 street car.

When I say much more expensive, I mean $US2 million more expensive. While a run-of-the-mill P1 came with a price tag of roughly $US1.2 million, the GTR will require the buyer to write a $US3.2 million check.

The P1 GTR is the latest in a recent wave of track-ready hypercars, such as the Ferrari FXX, Ferrari 599XX, and Pagani Zonda R. Like others in this segment, the GTR will not be street legal. Instead it will be constructed purely for track-based fun.

As blisteringly fast as the McLaren P1 may be, some drivers wanted a more raw driving experience. The GTR edition will be a track-only special edition -- it will not be street legal. However, the GTR won't be eligible for any of the world's sports car racing series. As a result, it will be mainly a plaything for the world's wealthiest, like other cars of its type such as ... So what do you get for that extra $2 million? First off, the GTR will get an additional 83 horsepower from its 3.8-liter turbocharged V8 hybrid electric powerplant, which pushes the overall total to 986 hp. Contrary to popular belief, the modest horsepower gain is one of the lesser improvements. More importantly, P1 GTRs will have upgraded aerodynamics, brakes, and suspension components. To reduce, weight, the P1's already spartan interior has been stripped of its 'luxurious bits' and covered with acres of expensive carbon fibre. Practically everything is made of carbon fibre in here. Inside and out! Like the road-going P1, the GTR will also be armed with a slew of Formula One-derived electronic wizardry, such as an Energy Recovery System (ERS), which harnesses wasted energy and gives the driver the ability to access an extra boost of power at the push of a button. Then there's the Drag Reduction System (DRS), which allows the GTR driver to hit high speeds by improving the airflow across the rear of the vehicle. The P1 GTR will have a full race cockpit, with a steering wheel inspired by McLaren's 2008 Formula One Championship winning MP4-23 race car. The F1 steering wheel will allow drivers to make adjustments to the car without having to take their hands off of the wheel. P1 GTR owners will also have access to McLaren's team of racing experts and simulators to improve their ability to drive a very demanding car. The hypercar can trace its DNA to the company's all-conquering McLaren F1 GTR, one of the greatest race cars of the 1990s. The McLaren F1 GTR dominated the 1995 running of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. GTRs finished first, third, fourth, and fifth overall in the gruelling competition. It will take quite a lot for the $3.2-million track car to live up to that legacy. Here are some more cars you can't have... DON'T MISS: 15 Awesome Cars You Can't Buy In America

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.