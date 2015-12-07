Have a look at the fastest McLaren convertible supercar ever built -- the 675LT Spider

McLaren Automotive has been about just a few years, but the company’s has been hard at work churning a host of high tech supercars. The latest model to emerge from the company’s Woking, England factory is the 675LT Spider. It’s the convertible variant of the 675LT coupe — LT stands for “Long Tail,” which means that the car is elongated for racing — that was introduced earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show.

Like the sold-out Coupe, McLaren will offer only 500 675LT Spiders for sale worldwide at a starting price of $372,600. The 675LT Spider is a follow up to the company’s successful 650S Spider. Tipping the scales at just 2,800 lbs., the 675LT is a whopping 220 lbs. lighter than the 650S.

McLaren's new 675LT Spider is the company's latest supercar offering and is the convertible variant of the ... McLaren ... limited edition 675LT supercar, which was introduced earlier this year. Bryan Logan/Business Insider 2016 McLaren 675LT The 675 is a hardcore track-focused derivation of the the company's stellar ... Bryan Logan/Business Insider 2016 McLaren 675LT ... 650S, which was introduced in 2014. The 650S, itself, is a revised variant of McLaren's ... Newspress ... MP4-12C that debuted in 2012. McLaren Business Insider has driven both the 650S and 675LT Coupe this year. On both occasions, we came away impressed by the cars' speed, handling and technology. In fact, the 675LT struck as an almost perfect track weapon. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The 675LT Spider is powered by a 666-horsepower 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, shared with the Coupe. McLaren According to McLaren, the Spider is good for 0-62 mph in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 203 mph. The 2.9-second claimed 0-62 mph sprint makes it the fastest convertible the company has ever produced. McLaren With automotive journalists reporting 0-60 times of 2.7 seconds for the heavier and less powerful -- 641 hp -- 650S Spider, we expect the 675 Spider to soundly beat the manufacturer's claimed times. McLaren McLaren have worked hard to optimise the 675LT Spider's aerodynamics both with the top up as well as ... McLaren ... with the power-retracting roof down. McLaren has also worked to keep the added weight of the retracting top under control -- making the Spider just 88 lbs heavier than the Coupe. McLaren Like all McLarens, the 675 is manufactured at the shiny-new McLaren Production Center located in Woking, Surrey, England. McLaren There, the company's supercars are hand-assembled by engineers with minimal robotic input. McLaren The production center is attached to McLaren's futuristic Technology Center. McLaren Automotive Both versions of the 675 Long Tail supercars are spiritual descendants of ... McLaren ... the McLaren F1 Long Tail race cars of the late 1990s. McLaren

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.