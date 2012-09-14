McLaren Hints At New Hypercar In Artsy Photo And Video

McLaren is getting ready to unveil its newest creation at the Paris Motor Show, and just released the most revealing photo yet of the closely guarded secret.



Anthony Joseph, director of McLaren Automotive North America, called the new vehicle “something interesting,” but neglected to say more.

Codenamed P12, it is seen as the successor to McLaren’s legendary F1. It is rumoured to have an astonishing 1,000 hp, Jalopnik reported. That much power makes it more than a supercar: This is a hypercar.

The new photo of the P12 shows off its shape. An accompanying video uses lights trails over the form of the car to showcase its aerodynamics.

Photo: McLaren

Here’s the video:



Now take a close look at the most recent McLaren reveal, the 12C Spider >

