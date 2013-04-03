Watch McLaren's $597,000 Track Car Set Its First Record In New Zealand

To show off what its new MP4-12C GT3 can do, McLaren sent the supercar to the track in New Zealand.



Designed to be “the ultimate track car,” the GT3 version of the MP4-12C is built for wealthy drivers who want to race. McLaren will build only 30 examples, to be sold for $597,000 each.

At the newly opened Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell, race car driver Craig Baird set the first official track record, at 1 minute 49 seconds.

The resulting video is more impressive than the feat itself: Filmed with seven cameras, it provides an immersive view of the record run.

Check it out:

