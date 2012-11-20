McLaren Is Building A $597,000 Track Car For Rich People Who Want To Race

The 12C GT Can-Am Edition.

Photo: McLaren GT

At the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance this summer, McLaren GT, the racing branch of the British automaker, premiered a one-off design study it built in tribute to race car drivers Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme.The reaction was so positive, the “ultimate track car” is going into production. McLaren GT will build just 30 of the 12C GT Can-Am Edition, to be sold to collectors and wealthy individuals looking for a great car to take to the track.



Do not expect to see it anywhere else, though — it is not street legal. It will not be used in professional races, either.

The track car has the same carbon fibre chassis as McLaren’s 12C and 12C Spider, but with a roll cage and a large rear wing to keep the car on the ground at high speeds.

The interior is built for racing, with McLaren GT’s rectangular steering wheel and six-point harnesses to keep the driver and passenger securely buckled in.

The 12C GT Can-Am will be powered by a 3.8-liter V8 engine capable of producing 630 horsepower.

McLaren GT will build the cars starting in March 2013, at its home in Woking, outside London. The price tag: £375,000 (about $597,000), including delivery.

Photo: McLaren GT

Photo: McLaren GT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.