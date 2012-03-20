McLaren Is About To Introduce An Amazing Hypercar To Rival Ferrari

The McLaren F1 GTR

Photo: badroad0b via flickr

In the 1990s, no other car could even come close to the McLaren F1. With 627 horsepower from its BMW V12 and a top speed of 242 miles per hour, it was the fastest car in the world for the better part of a decade.But after all those years on top, Bugatti and other manufacturers have now built cars that equal and eclipse the McLaren’s top speed.



However, according to Motor Authority, McLaren is set to introduce a successor to the legendary F1 this spring.

Unlike the F1, the new car will not make a run at being the fastest in the world. McLaren boss Ron Dennis recently told Australian media that the new model will not rival the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport’s top speed of 268 miles per hour.

McLaren is not making top speed a priority for this car, and is instead focusing on other aspects of vehicle dynamics. While they say that top speed is not a focus, the F1 did not place a premium on it either, and it was the fastest car in the world.

The car, codenamed P12, is set to share a number of components with the current MP4-12C including the carbon fibre monocoque and a more powerful version of the 3.8 liter turbocharged V8. With Ferrari introducing a car rumoured to have over 900 horsepower this fall, the P12 needs to be as good as it sounds.

Look for the P12 to make its public debut at the Monaco Grand Prix this spring.

Now check out the fastest cars you can buy today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.