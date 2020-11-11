The best features on my $240,000 McLaren GT loaner car included show-stopping doors and a burgundy interior

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

The McLaren GT is the British automaker’s idea of a comfortable, long-distance car.

It has a luxurious but alien-looking interior, with interesting shapes and textures.

Base price of the GT is $US215,500, but after options, my loaner came out to $US237,930.

With a $US215,500 base MSRP, the McLaren GT is priced well into supercar territory. But you do get a lot of cool stuff for the money, including rocket-like performance, an alien-looking interior, a lightweight carbon-fibre tub for a chassis, and the GT’s claim to fame: practical grand touring.

In English, “practical grand touring” means it’s supposed to be comfortable enough for a long drive and spacious enough for a Costco trip. (Do McLaren owners go to Costco? Anyway.)

My GT loaner, once optioned out, came to $US237,930. That meant that it had about $US22,000 in add-ons, which included an electrochromic roof, the MSO Bright Pack exterior package, and Viridian exterior paint. But it wasn’t just the options that made it special.

Both inside and out, the GT looked and felt unique. Keep scrolling to see its most standout features.

The 2020 McLaren GT is the British automaker’s idea of a “grand touring” car: Comfortable on long journeys with ample luggage space.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

It has two trunks. One in the front, for smaller bags.

McLaren 2020 McLaren GT.

And one in the back, for bigger items.

McLaren 2020 McLaren GT.

Like golf clubs, if you’re into that.

McLaren 2020 McLaren GT.

The GT uses a version of McLaren’s MonoCell carbon-fibre tub as a chassis, but it’s been modified for extra luggage room.

McLaren The carbon-fibre MonoCell monocoque chassis found in the McLaren MP4-12C. The new McLaren GT uses a version of this chassis.

The interior is truly wild-looking.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

My loaner had this very pretty burgundy-coloured leather.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

It looked like a spaceship in there.

McLaren 2020 McLaren GT.

There was also this leather sill panel I had to be careful not to scratch.

McLaren 2020 McLaren GT.

The car also comes with a Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

McLaren 2020 McLaren GT.

Some of my favourite features were the transmission paddles.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

They felt like they were made from one single piece of solid metal.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

There was also an electrochromic roof for $US6,000 — basically, a glass roof that can change its opacity to let in different amounts of light.

McLaren 2020 McLaren GT.

The polished brake callipers had a black logo on them — a $US1,500 option.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

And the $US5,500 MSO Bright Pack included a polished titanium exhaust finisher.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

As well as a bright strip of chrome running along the top of the window.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

The GT had 15-spoke forged wheels — 20-inch ones in the front and 21-inch ones in the rear.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

And for $US500, McLaren even threw in a luggage retention strap.

McLaren 2020 McLaren GT.

The exterior paint colour was called Viridian — a $US4,500 option.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

And of course, the GT had the dihedral, upward-swinging doors that catch the attention of everyone around you when they open.

Kristen Lee/Business Insider 2020 McLaren GT.

