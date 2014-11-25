Take A Tour Of McLaren's Incredible Supercar Laboratory

McLaren International boasts one of the finest records in all of Formula One.

Since they started competing in 1966, McLaren has won a staggering 25 per cent of the races they competed in and have finished in the top three for 50 per cent of them.

There was a shakeup in 2014 as McLaren and Mercedes parted ways on the track. And it was Mercedes, not McLaren, that saw Lewis Hamilton to his second championship title this past weekend in Abu Dhabi.

McLaren also builds road cars, under the aegis of McLaren Automotive. Until earlier this year, the firm produced the MP4-12C supercar at its factory in England. The level of of detail that went into this vehicle was unreal.

[An earlier version of this post was written by Travis Okulski.]

