Take A Tour Of McLaren's Incredible Supercar Laboratory

McLaren International boasts one of the finest records in all of Formula One.
Since they started competing in 1966, McLaren has won a staggering 25 per cent of the races they competed in and have finished in the top three for 50 per cent of them.
There was a shakeup in 2014 as McLaren and Mercedes parted ways on the track. And it was Mercedes, not McLaren, that saw Lewis Hamilton to his second championship title this past weekend in Abu Dhabi.
McLaren also builds road cars, under the aegis of McLaren Automotive. Until earlier this year, the firm produced the MP4-12C supercar at its factory in England. The level of of detail that went into this vehicle was unreal.
[An earlier version of this post was written by Travis Okulski.]
The offices of the McLaren Technical Centre (MTC) are full of amazing cars from the company's racing history.
Apparently, some people have actually been brought to tears by the amazing cars that they have seen.
The line looks more akin to something you would find in a science fiction film or a Bond Villain's lair.
This is one of the first quality checkpoints. An ultra-precise robot takes measurements to make sure all the tolerances are correct and everything is aligned properly.
What's interesting is that while it was built in an environment that appears nearly sterile, the car was almost exclusively built by hand.
