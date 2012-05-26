Tour The Laboratory That Produces McLaren's Incredible Supercar

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

In the realm of Formula One, there is one team that is either loved or loathed by fans around the world.That team? McLaren International.



McLaren boasts one of the finest records in all of Formula One. Since they started competing in 1966, McLaren has won a staggering 25 per cent of the races they competed in and have finished in the top three for 50 per cent of them.

Wow.

While they have built road cars before, like the 240 MPH F1, they have now established a dedicated wing of their incredible Technical Centre for a new company, McLaren Automotive.

Like the F1 cars the team produces, the attention to detail in the construction of its supercar, the MP4-12C, is unreal.

