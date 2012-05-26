Tour The Laboratory That Produces McLaren's Incredible Supercar

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider
In the realm of Formula One, there is one team that is either loved or loathed by fans around the world.That team? McLaren International.
McLaren boasts one of the finest records in all of Formula One. Since they started competing in 1966, McLaren has won a staggering 25 per cent of the races they competed in and have finished in the top three for 50 per cent of them.
Wow.
While they have built road cars before, like the 240 MPH F1, they have now established a dedicated wing of their incredible Technical Centre for a new company, McLaren Automotive.
Like the F1 cars the team produces, the attention to detail in the construction of its supercar, the MP4-12C, is unreal.
The offices of the McLaren Technical Centre (MTC) are full of amazing cars from the company's racing history.
Apparently, some people have actually been brought to tears by the amazing cars that they have seen.
The line looks more akin to something you would find in a science fiction film or a Bond Villain's lair.
This is one of the first quality checkpoints. An ultra-precise robot takes measurements to make sure all the tolerances are correct and everything is aligned properly.
What's interesting is that while it is built in an environment that appears nearly sterile, the car is almost exclusively built by hand.
That means that for some, the passion of the workers just isn't transferring to the car itself. That's a shame.
When completed, the MP4-12C undergoes a painstaking inspection by one employee. Employees swipe a card, which then makes them totally responsible for the car before it hits the road.
