Take a closer look at the McLaren F1 -- the most expensive supercar money can buy

For more than 20 years, the McLaren F1 has been one of the most desirable cars in the world. The F1 debuted in 1994 with great fanfare and an even greater price tag — a whopping $US810,000. Incredibly, that price is but a fraction of what it would cost to get your hands on one of the 106 F1s today.

Last year, former “Tonight Show” host — and owner of the first F1 to reach North America — Jay Leno told Business Insider that potential buyers have offered as much as $US11 million for his car. Earlier this year, a twice-wrecked McLaren F1 belonging to “Mr. Bean” star Rowan Atkinson reportedly sold for $US12 million. Last month in Monterey, California, a special “LM” specification F1 sold for a mind-blowing $US13.75 million. It’s truly the most expensive supercar money can buy.

So what makes the McLaren F1 so valuable? Not only does it have a Formula One and sports-car racing pedigree — it’s got the 240mph top speed to back it up. In addition, the F1 also features a host of interesting design elements that make for a timeless supercar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.