McLaren calls its new 675LT supercar 'pure driving pleasure'

McLaren has introduced the lightest, most powerful supercar they have ever produced — and it’s 100% street legal.

The only bad news? They’re already sold out. All 500.

The lucky few to pony up the £259,500 (about $US405,000) after the car was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, can expect delivery of their new 666-horsepower, 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 toy later this month.

“The Longtail is a famous name in the history of McLaren, first used on the fastest version of the iconic McLaren F1,” said Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive, in a press release.

“The McLaren F1 GTR ‘Longtail’ was the final highly successful iteration of the F1, and it is an appropriate name for the most exhilarating and driver-focused version of the Super Series. The 675LT is the purest distillation of what McLaren stands for — pure driving pleasure.”

The beauty of the 675LT is in its power-to-weight ratio. Thanks to extensive use of carbon-fibre body panels, this supercar clocks in at just 2,712 lbs — helping it go from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in a whiplash-inducing 2.9 seconds.

“Of course we wanted to deliver a stunningly beautiful car,” said Dan Parry-Williams, Head of Vehicle Design and Engineering for McLaren.

“But the beauty is the result of the very demanding technical targets we set. You could call the 675LT technical sculpture.”

NOW WATCH: This bright red 1955 Chevy Bel Air is the coolest car we saw in Havana



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.