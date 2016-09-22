McLaren denies any Apple takeover or investment in the works

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that Apple has approached McLaren over a potential takeover or strategic investment. McLaren has officially denied that anything is happening.
“There’s no takeover, no strategic investment,” a McLaren spokesperson told Business Insider. “It’s completely untrue.”
However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple hasn’t considered McLaren an acquisition target in the past and certainly doesn’t mean the Cupertino-based giant won’t approach the supercar maker in the future.
Apple declined to comment.
