McLaren Is Coming Out With Another New Supercar -- And We Can't Wait

Another new McLaren supercar is coming!

The road-car division of the legendary McLaren Formula One team has announced plans to add yet another supercar to its stable. Dubbed the 675LT — LT stands for “longtail” — the latest offering from the company will makes its formal debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show in March.

The 675LT will join the McLaren 650S and the Asia-only 625C to form what the company calls its “McLaren Super Series.”

It’s an homage to the company’s F1 GTR “Longtail” racer cars that debuted in 1997. The model’s signature “extended” rear aerodynamic elements made the car one of the most effective racers in the world.

According to McLaren, the 675LT will sit atop the Super Series and its yet-to-be identified powerplant will pump out a “devilish” 666 horsepower.

In addition to the 675LT, the Woking, Surrey-based company will also roll out its production-ready P1 GTR hypercar in Geneva. The ultra-exclusive, $US3.2-million dollar P1 GTR will only be made available to 375 of McLaren’s existing clients.

The 2015 Geneva Motor Show will run from March 5-15.

