This car drew more crowds than any other car we have driven

The McLaren 650S is a testament to the company’s esteemed history in design and Formula One prowess. Built with racing technology in mind, this Tarocco Orange supercar certainly deserved every turned head and dropped jaw it drew as we drove it through the streets of Manhattan.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Original reporting by Benjamin Zhang.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.