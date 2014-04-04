Basic Options Cost A Huge Amount Of Money In McLaren's New Supercar

McLaren Automotive The McLaren 650S Coupe starts for $US265,500 in the U.S.

The coupe version of McLaren’s latest supercar, the 650S, will start for $US265,500 in the U.S., the high-end automaker has announced.

If that price doesn’t seem too high, wait until you consider how much you’ll have to spend to enjoy features that often come standard in much, much cheaper cars.

Want heated seats? Prepare to shell out $US3,500. An electrically adjustable steering column? That’s $US1,870. A rearview parking camera — which by 2018 will be required on all new cars — costs $US1,400.

A first aid kid with a warning triangle in case you break down costs $US70, but you can have an ashtray installed for free.

Charging huge prices for simple features is not unique to McLaren; it’s pretty much how things work at this end of the market. Ferrari says customers who buy the $316,000 F12berlinetta usually add options that send the price up over $US360,000.

After all, if you’re paying over $US250,000 for a car, what’s another $US50,000?

The convertible version of the 650S starts for $US280,225. Here’s the full options list for the coupe. Click to enlarge:

