McLaren's New Supercar Is Even Quicker Than Its Legendary F1

McLaren has released the performance figures for its latest supercar, and they’re as impressive as we’d hoped. The 650S Coupe can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds flat, and to 124 mph in just 8.4 seconds — a full second quicker than the McLaren F1, once the world’s fastest production car.

Top speed is 207 mph, thanks to a V8 twin turbo engine that produces over 600 horsepower. Perhaps most impressively, McLaren says the 650S gets 24.2 miles per gallon — though hitting that number will require laying off the accelerator a bit.

The 650S will make its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week. Official pricing hasn’t been announced, but a leaked document says the coupe will cost £232,500 (about $US320,000) in Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.