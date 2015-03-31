Meet McLaren's newest answer to Ferrari and Lamborghini -- the 570S

McLaren just unveiled its brand new Sports Series.

But don’t be fooled. This isn’t a peppy English roadster from the the hypercar specialists who brought you the legendary F1 and the monstrous P1.

It’s a full-on, 562-horsepower beast of supercar, with the same racebred DNA found in the company’s awesome P1 hypercar and 650s/675LT supercars. The 570S is the first car from the company’s new Sports Series — and it’s mission is to bring in a whole new group of customers.

The car is a big deal for McLaren. Especially as the company looks to sell more cars than the 1,600 it delivered in 2014.

You can see the McLaren 570S at the 2015 New York Auto Show, which opens to the public at the Javits Center on Friday, April 3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.