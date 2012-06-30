MAP: The World's Economic centre Of Gravity From AD 1 To AD 2010

Here’s a cool map from McKinsey by way of ZeroHedge. It shows the economic centre of the world, from 1 AD to the present day.



It was a fairly simple process creating it: researchers took each country’s geographic centre and weighted it’s distance from the centre of earth according to GDP (taking some liberties in earlier years).

They also added an extra 2025 GDP projection, which reveals we’ve basically come full circle: back to the Middle Kingdom.

For more, you may want to reference our recent post on GDP shifts during that period.

Photo: McKinsey & Co.

