SURVEY: The World's Top Executives Are Losing Faith In The Economy

Max Nisen

McKinsey has just published the finding of its global survey of executives, and it shows a startling downturn in sentiment about the direction of the economy.

Back in March, 45 per cent of respondents expected the economy to improve moderately over 6 months. Now, that number is down to 19 per cent.  The number that expect it to do moderately worse is up to 42 per cent. 

Here’s their chart:

McKinsey global outlook

Photo: McKinsey & Company

Don’t miss: Morgan Stanley’s amazing presentation on the state of the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.