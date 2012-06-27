SURVEY: The World's Top Executives Are Losing Faith In The Economy

McKinsey has just published the finding of its global survey of executives, and it shows a startling downturn in sentiment about the direction of the economy.



Back in March, 45 per cent of respondents expected the economy to improve moderately over 6 months. Now, that number is down to 19 per cent. The number that expect it to do moderately worse is up to 42 per cent.

Here’s their chart:

Photo: McKinsey & Company

