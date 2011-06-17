McKinseyGate: Was Their Study On The Affordable Healthcare Act Totally Bogus?

Photo: NYtimes.com

The story so far: McKinsey released the alleged results of a study showing that large numbers of firms will drop health insurance coverage once the Affordable Care Act goes fully into effect. This is very different from the results of other studies, notably the Congressional Budget Office assessment of the act.So when the McKinsey alleged study made headlines, the firm was pressed to explain how the study was conducted. And it has refused to answer.



Read the rest of the story at The New York Times.

