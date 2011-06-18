Is A Bigger, More Expensive Obamacare Coming Next Year?

A new employer survey by McKinsey & Co. finds more than half American companies are going to “dump” their workers into government sponsored plans.



The paper says more than 90 million workers with employer-provided care will end up in the “Obamacare” exchanges, increasing the cost of the plan by $400 billion over the next 10 years.

Further suggesting the point of “Obamacare” is to put all Americans in the program, McKinsey projects the annual public cost would eventually increase by $800 billion.

However, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman says the report is crap:

This is very different from the results of other studies, notably the Congressional Budget Office assessment of the act. So when the McKinsey alleged study made headlines, the firm was pressed to explain how the study was conducted. And it has refused to answer.

It’s hard to escape the conclusion that the study was embarrassingly bad — maybe it was a skewed sample, maybe the questions were leading, maybe there was no real data at all. Whatever. The important thing is that this must not stand. You can’t enter the political debate with strong claims about what the evidence says, then refuse to produce that evidence.

The Affordable Care Act is on track to be fully implemented by its 2014 deadline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.