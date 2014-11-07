Here's What You Can Earn Working At McKinsey

The elite management consultancy McKinsey has had a ridiculous amount of influence on American society.

As chronicled by Duff McDonald in his history of the company, “The Firm,” the highlights and lowlights include:

“For better or worse,” McDonald writes, “McKinsey just might be the most influential collection of talent in the world.”

And that talent brings in the big bucks, to the tune of $US7 billion in revenue a year.

If you land a gig there, chances are you’ll be making bank, too.

According to Glassdoor, here’s the combined compensation — annual salary and bonus — for 15 positions at McKinsey, in ascending order:

1. Executive Assistant: $US59,425

2. Research Analyst: $US68,430

3. Investment Banking Analyst: $US78,957

4. Business Analyst: $US86,687

5. Senior Research Analyst: $US88,928

6. IT Business Analyst: $US99,636

7. Senior Business Analyst: $US106,061

8. Associate Consultant: $US151,371

9. Practice Specialist: $US152,850

10. Associate: $US162,911

11. Senior Associate: $US176,489

12. Management Consultant Associate: $US198,977

13. Engagement Manager: $US229,158

14. Senior Engagement Manager: $US233,451

15. Associate Principal: $US376,333

