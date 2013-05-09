McKINSEY: Amazon's Dominance Of Retail Comes From These 3 Factors

Consulting group McKinsey & Co. thinks it has figured out Amazon’s “secret sauce.”



In 2011, 13% of all U.S. online retail sales went through Amazon,McKinsey believes.

The secret? Lower prices than its rivals, a greater product assortment, and better customer relations.

Amazon’s domination of the retail market is bolstered by a “maniacal” tech investment strategy, according to the report.

This deck shows why McKinsey believes Amazon is poised to capture even more U.S. retail market share, at the expense of its main street rivals.

From the McKinsey’s Marketing & Sales Practice. To learn more about this topic and others, please visit the Chief Marketing & Sales Officer Forum.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

