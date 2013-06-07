12 Technologies That Are Improving At Insane Speeds

Even though we don’t always see it every day, technology and businesses are moving at a breakneck pace, dismantling industries, saving lives, and transforming the world.
McKinsey recently released a report on the 12 technologies that are disrupting the global economy, from advanced robotics and next-generation genomics to self-driving cars.
Here’s a chart from the report on how fast these technologies are getting better:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.