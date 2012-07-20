Ohio Dad Refuses To Sign Off On 4-Year-Old Cancer Survivor's Trip To Disney World

Photo: flickr/expressmonorail

Donations are pouring in to send a four-year-old cancer survivor to Disney World after her father blocked her Make A Wish trip.When McKenna May completed her final treatment for Leukemia, the Make A Wish Foundation granted her a vacation to Disney World. Her mother signed off, but her estranged father has so far refused, the Sentinel-Tribune’s Jan Larson McLaughlin reports.



“I think it should go to kids who only have six months to live,” William May told the paper. Though McKenna’s in the clear for now, she won’t be declared cancer-free for another five years, her family said.

She’s also been through the ringer over the last two years, with more than a dozen spinal taps, chemotherapy, and all side effects that come with it.

Make A Wish candidates are signed off by physicians before they can be considered by the foundation. Although the foundation sometimes steps in if both parents can’t sign off on a trip, that’s usually if one of them is unable to be found.

Her mother and grandmother, unable to sway May to change his mind, have asked local businesses to collect donations to send McKenna on the trip anyway. They’ve set a goal of $3,500.

“We’re trying,” her mother, Whitney Hughes, said. “Obviously we’re no where close to what we need.”

Fortunately, the family’s received an outpouring of support since the story first broke Tuesday. Looks like McKenna will fulfil her dream after all.

If you’re interested in donating, here are the details:

Address: 5/3 Bank, 275 South Main Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402A

Phone: (419) 354-9531 to the benefit account for McKenna May.

