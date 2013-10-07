McKayla Maroney Nails An Insanely Difficult Vault To Win The Gymnastics World Championship

McKayla Maroney, 17,

won gold in the women’s vault finalat the FIG Artist Gymnastics World Championship in Antwerp, Belgium, on Saturday.

Last August, Maroney took home a silver medal for the same event at the Olympics. The U.S. team member was expected to win gold after completing a near perfect vault the night before. She became an Internet sensation for making a “not impressed face” while standing on the podium in second place.

It looks like Maroney came back with a vengeance last night when she stuck her first vault for 15.966 points. She scored 15.483 on her second vault, but her average score was high enough to beat her teammate Simone Biles, who took silver.

Watch the vault that landed Maroney in first place, courtesy of UniversalSports.com:

