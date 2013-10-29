Here's Home Video Of McKayla Maroney Doing The 'Not Impressed' Face At Age 8

World champion vaulter McKayla Maroney became Internet famous for the “not impressed” face she made on the podium after she won the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics.

It turns out that she has a long history of making the same face.

Today she posted this home video of her doing the not impressed face at a gymnastics competition in Nov. 2004, when she was just 8 years old. Uncanny (via Deadspin):

The original:

