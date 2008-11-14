MacGruber Fights The Gamma Bomb

It’s super nerdy but we’re in love with this series of Saturday Night Live’s MacGruber clips focused on the financial crisis. Our love is, of course, over-determined: we’ll watch anything based on MacGyver. (Here’s a list of every problem ever solved by Mac.) He wants cheap loans, his stocks are down and he’s depressed about our economic prospects. But what really gets us is the reference to convexity in options in the second scene. Ah, gamma bomb. We should have known you’d destroy us all.





