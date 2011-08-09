How McGraw-Hill Went From Publishing Railroad Journals To Downgrading The US Debt

Photo: Metro Transportation Library and Archive on flickr

McGraw-Hill recently made history in a way that founders James McGraw and John A. Hill would never have dreamed of.McGraw-Hill subsidiary Standard & Poor’s downgraded the US credit rating from AAA to AA+ in an unprecedented decision last Friday.



How did a company that started publishing railroad journals get to here? Actually it’s an impressive story of growth through acquisitions. From journals to magazines to ratings, McGraw Hill diversified without straying too far from its core at each step.

