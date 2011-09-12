McGraw-Hill Splits In Two, Offers Three-Part Plan

has a plan for the new direction of the company. This comes just over a month after Jana Partners and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan reportedly increased their stakes in the company.



The three-part plan:

“Creating two ‘pure-play’ companies with the scale, and the capital and cost structures to fully leverage their world-class franchises, iconic brands, and leading market positions” “Reducing costs significantly to ensure efficient operating structures for the two new companies” “Accelerating the pace of share repurchases to a total of $1 billion for the full year 2011 (approximately $540 million repurchased year to date)”

The two companies:

McGraw-Hill Markets: It will include Standard & Poor’s credit ratings; S&P Indices; S&P Capital IQ; and Platts, its commodities markets business. Terry McGraw will be Chairman, President, and CEO. Management projects this company will generate around $4 billion of revenue in 2011.

McGraw-Hill Education: It will focus on education services and digital learning. The board is currently looking for a CEO. Until then, Robert Bahash, the current president of hte education division will lead the business. Management projects this company will generate around $2.4 billion of revenue in 2011.

Goldman Sachs and Evercore Partners are advising the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.