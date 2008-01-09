McGraw Hill Axes 600 (Blame S&P)

McGraw-Hill, owner of Standard & Poor’s, Business Week and educational publications, is cutting 611 jobs or 3% of its workforce, leading to a fourth-quarter charge of $43.7 million, the company said.

The breakdown of job cuts:

McGraw-Hill Education: 304

Financial Services: 172

Information & Media: 114

General Corporate: 21

The company’s financial services unit will take the greatest share of the charge ($18.8 million), even though the education unit ($16.3 million) is taking the largest share of the layoffs. The information and media unit, which includes Business Week, will account for $16.3 million.

The cuts come a day after S&P’s main rival Moody’s Corp. announced plans to eliminate 275 jobs.

