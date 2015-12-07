McGrath stumbles at its IPO

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Shares in McGrath Limited, the first in real estate agency to list on the ASX, dropped on the first day of trading.

The $2.10 shares opened at $1.93, a drop of 8%, and closed at $1.86.

The IPO raised $129.6 million and values the high profile real estate agency, founded by John McGrath in Sydney, at $272.1 million.

Some of the proceeds of the IPO will be used for expansion into Victoria. McGrath has about 3% of the national market.

The agency is estimated to be the third largest in Australia as measured by the value of properties sold. In 2015, it had total turnover of $11.6 billion from 11,000 sales made by 600 agents.

