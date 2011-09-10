McFly! Nike MAG Shoes (From The Future) Are Real For 2011

I couldn’t help but write about this. You might already know about these, which means you think they are as cool as I do. Nike has decided to build a limited edition set of the Nike MAG shoes from Back to the Future Part II as part of their “It’s About Time” collection. These shoes have until now only existed as movie props. People have been begging Nike to actually make them for years – and here they are. There will be 1,500 pairs made – every single one will be auctioned off on eBay from now until September 18th, 2011.

Every kid who has ever seen the Back to the Future movies has wanted at least part of what they saw in the films to be real. 26 years later and we don’t really have much. No time machines, no hover boards, no flying cars. Not even flux capacitors. And we certainly don’t have self lacing, self drying shoes that make cool whooshing noises. Though we have had shoes with lights in them for a while… And look at the state of our civilisation now. The 2011 Nike MAG doesn’t fully live up to its 1989 promise, but is here and is a reality as a perfect replica. All the tech toys we wanted it to have aren’t here, but it does light up and has a battery charger that comes with it.

