Man Creates The 'McEverything' From All 43 McDonald's Sandwiches

A blogger has created a confection he calls the “McEverything” using every sandwich sold at McDonald’s.

Nick Chipman at Dude Foods spent $US140.33 building the massive sandwich, which he said was part of his bucket list.

Chipman went to his local Wisconsin McDonald’s during breakfast hours and stayed until lunch to order all 43 of the sandwiches.

He then stacked the sandwiches using bamboo skewers.

“Aside from keeping the McEverything from toppling over as I was assembling it I’d say that the hardest part of building it was not eating any of the sandwiches until it was complete,” Chipman said. “I’m a total sucker for McDonald’s sandwiches, especially their McGriddles.”

He said he plans to feast on the creation for the next week.

Here’s a photo Chipman shared of his masterpiece:

Read about his entire adventure here.

