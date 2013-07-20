Protest At McDonald's As Worker Collapses Without Air Conditioning In NYC Heat

Workers at a McDonald’s in the Washington Heights neighbourhood of Manhattan walked out because the restaurant allegedly doesn’t have air conditioning on one of the hottest days of the year.



One worker allegedly collapsed, while others reportedly fell ill from the extreme heat.

Temperatures in New York are exceeding 95 degrees today.

Greg Basta at NYChange tweeted this picture of protesters looking on while an employee appears to be wheeled out by emergency crews:

We’ve reached out to the company for comment and will update when we know more.

