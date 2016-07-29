McDonald's fired a worker after she refused to serve police officer

Facebook/Brenham Police Department The Brenham Police Department posted this picture with members of McDonald’s management.

McDonald’s fired an employee for refusing to serve a police officer.

The officer was denied service at a McDonald’s location in Brenham, Texas.

“Unfortunately, one of our employees, who was off duty with his family, was refused service at a local restaurant simply for being a police officer,” Brenham Police Chief Craig Goodman said in a statement posted to Facebook.

The police department contacted the McDonald’s restaurant following the incident, and the employee who refused to serve the officer was promptly fired, KHOU reports. The Brenham McDonald’s confirmed the firing to Business Insider.

“They, much like a police organisation, looked at what took place, and after gathering the information, they came to the right decision and that employee no longer works for their business,” Goodman told KHOU.

The police department said it had received a ton of support from the community after the officer was denied service.

“We know this was an isolated incident that involved a single employee who is not fond of law enforcement,” Goodman wrote on Facebook. “It is my hopes and prayers that this employee and anyone else who has a negative view of law enforcement address the real and/or perceived problem(s) through positive communication with us.”



He added that the employees’ actions “do not reflect the beliefs or opinions of management, the owners, or the McDonald’s company as a whole.”

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

