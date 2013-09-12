McDonald’s is testing a mobile ordering app that would allow customers to order and pay from their phones.

The app would allow customers to order and pay online. The customer could pick up their food curbside, at the drive-thru window, or in the store, reports Leslie Patton at Bloomberg News.

The app is being tested in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Austin, Texas, Patton reports.

McDonald’s sees its new app as groundbreaking in the fast food industry.

“While many competitors are publicizing their efforts to get an initial foothold in the mobile arena, no one has developed a comprehensive solution that integrates all the opportunities this technology presents,” the company said in a memo obtained by Bloomberg

The app is another attempt to attract millennials to the brand.

McDonald’s has also tried to appeal to younger customers by offering premium menu items like the Egg White Delight and McWrap.

