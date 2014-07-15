McDonald's Is Becoming A Popular Wedding Venue In Hong Kong

McDonald’s restaurants are now doubling as wedding venues in Hong Kong.

McDonald’s launched a wedding party program a few years ago in response to customer demand, with three locations offering wedding services.

Today, 15 McDonald’s locations in Hong Kong host weddings, as well as engagement parties, anniversary parties, and bridal showers, according to CNBC.

“We started the program because many customers tell us that McDonald’s is where they first started dating…McDonald’s is where their love stories grew,” a McDonald’s spokeswoman told CNBC. “This connection is exactly why they want to hold their wedding parties and even anniversary parties at McDonald’s — to relive sweet beginnings and bring their romantic story full circle.”

The deluxe wedding package offers a two-hour venue rental, 50 McDonaldland character gifts, two McDonald’s balloon wedding rings, an MC, decorations, and more. The most expensive package is about $US1,290, while the bargain package is only $US373.

When you consider that the average wedding price in the U.S. is $US29,858, a McDonald’s wedding seems especially affordable.

CNBC reports that for now, McDonald’s wedding parties are limited to Hong Kong locations only.

