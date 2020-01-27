I ate similar meals at McDonald's and Carl's Jr. and saw why one is the dominant burger chain

Irene Jiang / Business Insider What makes the Big Mac the burger of the world?

Carl’s Jr. and McDonald’s are both burger-focused fast-food chains, but one is much bigger than the other.

I went to both chains to eat their most famous burgers and to see why one had such a big brand advantage over the other.

I found that the food wasn’t the deciding factor: Carl’s Jr. had a slightly better burger and much better fries, but McDonald’s remains the more beloved brand.

What happens to a brand when it’s forced to change its identity?

Sure, there’s that little golden star. But what Carl’s Jr. is often known for is its controversial 2000s advertising strategy, which relied on skimpily clad supermodels taking big, suggestive bites of oversized burgers.

But after sex-sells advertising went out of fashion, Carl’s Jr. never really found a new identity. Meanwhile McDonald’s, its biggest competitor in the fast-food world, successfully rebounded from the damage its reputation suffered from “Fast Food Nation” and “Supersize Me.”

So what makes McDonald’s the burger of the world and Carl’s Jr. just another fast-food burger chain? I set out to find out by eating similar meals at both chains. Here’s what I found:

I stopped by a Carl’s Jr. in LAX on a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. at LAX.

The interior was mostly dark grey with red accents and stark lighting. I felt like I was in “Battlestar Galactica.”

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. at LAX.

The menu is full of intense names like “The Big Carl” and “Western Bacon Cheeseburger.”

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. at LAX.

But Carl’s Jr. was also one of the first fast-food chains to roll out a plant-based “meat” option nationwide.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. menu.



“We gotta have a sense of humour around here,” my cashier told me.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. at LAX.

My meal arrived shortly. I’d ordered a Famous Star combo with fries and a drink ($US8.19).

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

The price is accurate to the LAX location of Carl’s Jr. that I went to.

I started with my Famous Star burger, which was hot and heavy.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

It wasn’t as tall as In-n-Out’s perky Double Double or as wide as Burger King’s Whopper.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

My first bite revealed that the burger was thick in all the wrong places.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

It tasted like a milder version of a Whopper, and the beef was just kind of … there. The vegetables were fine, but they didn’t add much other than volume.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

Sadly, the most dominant flavour was mayo and ketchup.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

A diner can tell the difference between a burger that’s actually juicy and one that’s juiced up.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

It was time for my favourite kind of break: a fry break.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. fries.

And these fries were exactly what I was looking for: crispy outside, molten inside. Carl’s Jr.’s fries hit the spot.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. fries.

They tasted like a better version of Wendy’s fries. There was no metallic aftertaste. They just tasted like fried potato.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

These tasted how I wish In-N-Out’s fries tasted.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. fries.

This wasn’t a bad burger. In fact, it was a pretty good burger.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

But everything about it was just not as good as it could have been.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

As far as burgers go, this one falls squarely into the “average” category. There wasn’t anything wrong with it, per se, but there wasn’t much that was good about it.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

There just wasn’t anything about the burger that would make me remember it and crave it later.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

I found myself reaching for the fries more often than the burger. They were good fries.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

But if someone asked me what makes Carl’s Jr. food “Carl’s Jr.”, I’d be at a loss for descriptors. It’s just … fine.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

After I returned to New York, I went to the McDonald’s restaurant across the street from BI’s Manhattan office.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider A McDonald’s in New York.

Surprisingly, this McDonald’s had a similar dystopic vibe to Carl’s Jr.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider A McDonald’s in New York.

It was decked out in the same dark grey and piercing red that made Carl’s Jr. feel like a battleship from the future.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider A McDonald’s in New York.

Whatever happened to the fun, cheery colours of fast-food days gone by?

Irene Jiang / Business Insider A McDonald’s in New York.

I picked up my order when my number was called and headed upstairs with a brown bag full of goodies.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider A McDonald’s in New York.

I’d ordered a Big Mac meal ($US9.79), which comes with a medium side of fries and a drink.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

The price is accurate to the New York City location of McDonald’s that I went to.

It’s even the namesake of the “Big Mac index,” which measures the cost of living in various countries.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

So what’s so iconic about a pile of bun, beef, and special sauce?

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

In the end, not too much. The Big Mac doesn’t taste like a real burger in the way the Famous Star does.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

It feels a little too dry, a little too constructed for that. But it does taste memorable.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

If you took a blind bite out of a burger, you’d be able to tell if it was a Big Mac.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

Because even if it isn’t the best burger in the world, it’s certainly distinct.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

The special mac sauce adds an addictively creamy tang, while the layers of dry bun and middling beef respectfully do their jobs.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

McDonald’s golden starches are the golden standard for many a fast-food fan.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s fries.

They’re the fries that made the world love fries, but personally, I think the world can do better.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s fries.

When they’re fresh, they are crispy, salty, and pretty tasty. But they always leave me feeling a little empty.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s fries.

Unlike Carl’s Jr.’s fries, these feel thin, flimsy, and ultimately unsatisfying.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s fries.

So if Carl’s Jr. makes a slightly better burger and a much better fry, why is it so far behind its biggest competitor?

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

After all, the Big Mac is no big deal.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s Big Mac combo meal.

What makes it the “Big Mac index” and not the “Famous Star index” if the Famous Star is a better burger?

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Carl’s Jr. Famous Star combo meal.

In this case, it’s not about which makes a better burger, but about which makes a better brand. And at brand-building, the golden arches beats out the smiling star.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s fries.

